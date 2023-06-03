Thabarwa Dhamma Gaya Meditation Centre to host 7-day Vipassana course at world heritage site

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 3 : The Thabarwa Dhamma Gaya Meditation Centre in Bodh Gaya is set to host a seven-day Vipassana course at the sacred Mahabodhi Mahavihara, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Bhutan Live reported.

Taking place from June 30-July 6, the 7-day course will take place in collaboration with esteemed organizations such as the Department of Buddhist Studies at the University of Calcutta, the Maha Bodhi Society of India, and the Angarika Dhammapala International Institute of Pali and Buddhist Studies, Sarnath.

Vipassana, which translates to "insight" in Pali, is an ancient meditation technique used to enhance self-awareness and mental clarity.

This course, based on the teachings of the historical Buddha, will provide participants with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to embark on a transforming journey with the esteemed Venerable Dr Virakari of the Thabarwa Dhamma Gaya Meditation Centre in Yangon, Myanmar.

The Mahabodhi Mahavihara's serene and spiritually charged ambience makes it the perfect setting for individuals seeking solace and introspection.

According to Bhutan Live, the attendees will participate in intense meditation sessions for seven days, concentrating on increasing mindfulness, concentration, and profound insight.

They will also obtain a profound grasp of their own mental and physical processes by being encouraged to observe their thoughts, emotions, and bodily sensations. The course provides a friendly and congenial setting in which participants may disconnect from daily distractions and truly immerse themselves in their practice.

The Thabarwa Dhamma Gaya Meditation Centre, the Department of Buddhist Studies at the University of Calcutta, the Maha Bodhi Society of India, and the Angarika Dhammapala International Institute of Pali and Buddhist Studies have joined forces to preserve and promote the Buddha's teachings. This workshop guarantees a thorough and enriching experience for all attendees by bringing together specialists from various sectors, Bhutan Live reported.

