Thai army sends letters to 26 countries on border situation with Cambodia

Bangkok, July 26 Thailand media reported on Saturday that the Thai army had sent letters to 26 countries through its military attaches abroad, briefing them on the situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

The Thai army stated in the letter that the Cambodian army opened fire first and attacked Thai non-military targets, including civilians, communities, and hospitals, which violated Thailand's sovereignty and international humanitarian principles, according to a report by Thailand's military-run Channel 5.

The Thai army also accused the Cambodian army of laying anti-personnel landmines in Thai territory, which constitutes a serious violation of the Ottawa Convention.

The Thai army held a meeting with the Military Attache Corps in Thailand on Friday and briefed them on the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on Friday conducted a briefing for members of the diplomatic corps and defense attaches in the kingdom to apprise them of developments regarding the Cambodian-Thai border situation.

Clashes in the border areas between Cambodia and Thailand began on Thursday, with both sides accusing each other of violating international law.

Clashes continued at several areas along the Thailand-Cambodia border, with Cambodian forces conducting sustained bombardment utilising heavy weapons, field artillery, and BM-21 rocket systems, said reports.

Thai forces responded with appropriate supporting fire in accordance with the tactical situation and issued advisories to local civilians to avoid entering areas of clashes.

Early on Friday, the sound of artillery fire was heard again near the border area, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand reported, citing a local official in Surin province.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson of the Thai Ministry of Public Health, 14 Thai people were killed and 46 others injured in military clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border as of 9:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey deputy governor, Met Meas Pheakdey, told Xinhua over the telephone that one villager was killed and five others were wounded on Thursday when the Thai side fired artillery shells into Cambodian territory.

