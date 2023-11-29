Thai Foreign Minister visits Israel, meets freed Thai hostages

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 29 (ANI/TPS): Thailand's Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is in Israel where he met with President Isaac Herzog and Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

A large number of Thai people live and work in Israel and about 30 were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. Also, 39 innocent Thai nationals were murdered on that day.

Seventeen of them were released over the past few days.

President Herzog told Minister Nukara, ""I am pleased to see some of the Thai hostages returned from the hands of Hamas. We will continue to work to bring all the hostages home. This must be a priority for the whole world."

The minister joined Minister Cohen on a visit to the Shamir Medical Center where they met with the 17 Thai citizens who were freed from Hamas captivity.

"The brutally kidnapped foreign workers are like family to the farmers," said Cohen. "We will give them the best medical and mental care and they will be entitled to all the rights like the Israeli abductees."

The Thai foreign minister said, "Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to finally meet our fellow Thais who were recently released just days ago. They are in good spirits and ready to go home to their loved ones." (ANI/TPS)

