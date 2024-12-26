Thailand commemorates 20th anniversary of Indian Ocean tsunami

Bangkok, Dec 26 Commemorations were held across Thailand along its Andaman coast on Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony in the southern Phang-Nga province, Deputy Interior Minister Sabida Thaiseth highlighted the country's progress in disaster management and preparedness since the 2004 tsunami, while paying tributes to the thousands of lives lost in the tragedy.

Over the past two decades, Thailand has strengthened its disaster management systems and mechanisms, aligning with international frameworks, which reflects efforts in building resilience and reducing disaster risks for its citizens and the region, Sabida said.

The event underscored the Southeast Asian nation's commitment to fostering international cooperation and raising public awareness of disaster preparedness, and it also serves as a platform for stakeholders to exchange knowledge and build resilience against disasters, she said.

"The Thai government remains committed to enhancing disaster management mechanisms, ensuring the safety of our communities and contributing to regional and global security," the official added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Indian Ocean tsunami, triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sumatra on December 26, 2004, claimed about 230,000 lives in countries across Southeast Asia and South Asia.

In Thailand, the tsunami impacted six Andaman coastal provinces, resulting in over 8,000 reported dead or missing. The disaster also caused substantial short- and long-term damage to infrastructure, the economy, society and the environment.

Residents of Indonesia's Aceh province in the northern tip of Sumatra Island also paid tribute on Thursday to relatives, family members, and friends who lost their lives during the tsunami in 2004.

The wailing of a siren in Takengon town marked the commemoration of the catastrophe. "Let us jointly pray, remembering our brothers and sisters who became victims of the tsunami 20 years ago," said Safrizal, Acting Governor of Aceh.

He said that the Aceh tsunami siren, which sounds every December 26 during the commemoration, serves as a reminder to foster public awareness of disaster preparedness.

In the provincial capital Banda Aceh, residents gathered at mass graves, sowed flowers, and prayed for their loved ones killed by the giant waves when the tsunami struck the coastal areas.

"I am certain that my family members who could not be found were buried here. Hopefully, they have been resting in peace," said Maya, one of the residents visiting the mass graves in Ulee Lheue village.

