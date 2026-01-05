Thailand: Indian Tourist Attacked by Transgender Women in Pattaya Over Alleged Escort Service Payment Dispute (Watch Video)

An Indian tourist was hospitalised after allegedly being assaulted by a group of transgender women in Pattaya, Thailand, following a dispute linked to payment for sexual services. The incident took place in the early hours of December 27 near the beachside entrance of the popular Walking Street area. Rescue staff from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation responded to an emergency call around 5.30 am and found the injured man lying near the roadside. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Indian national Raj Jasuja, who had visible injuries on his face and the back of his head. He was given immediate first aid before being shifted to a hospital for further medical care.

"No Money, No Honey." 🤣😂



Here is the full video, where an Indian citizen was thrashed by transwomen after he refused to pay for "services" in Pattaya, Thailand. https://t.co/F3fnT58IHopic.twitter.com/pbcUZiqBfX — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) January 3, 2026

A 19-year-old local witness, identified as Pongpol Boonchid, told police that the incident began with a heated argument between the Indian tourist and a transgender sex worker near the entrance of Walking Street. The disagreement reportedly escalated quickly, with both individuals chasing and physically attacking each other in public view. According to the witness, the transgender woman later contacted several friends, who soon arrived at the location. The group allegedly joined the confrontation and assaulted the tourist together. Authorities believe the conflict was triggered by a disagreement over money, as the tourist allegedly failed to pay the full amount that had been agreed upon earlier.

Raj Jasuja has not made any public statement regarding the incident so far. Thai police officials said they would record his formal complaint once he recovers fully, after which a detailed legal investigation will be initiated. Officers are currently gathering witness accounts and reviewing available CCTV footage from the area. Similar incidents involving Indian tourists and transgender sex workers have been reported in Pattaya in recent months. In earlier cases, disputes over payment and inappropriate behaviour allegedly led to physical attacks and theft. Police stated that investigations into such incidents are ongoing.