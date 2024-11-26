Thailand: Monkeys Enjoy Lavish Feast at Phra Prang Sam Yod During Lopburi’s Traditional Festival; Watch Viral Video

A vibrant and colorful celebration took place at the ancient Phra Prang Sam Yod temple during the annual Monkey Banquet Festival, where numerous monkeys enjoyed a lavish feast. This event, held in Lopburi province, has become a cherished tradition, attracting both tourists and locals. For decades, the festival has honored the macaques living in and around the temple. Lopburi, known as the "Monkey City," regards these primates as symbols of prosperity and good fortune. The event serves both as a tribute to the monkeys and as a significant draw for visitors.

The banquet offered a variety of fruits, vegetables, and sweets, artistically arranged on vibrant tables. Watermelons, bananas, and pineapples were particularly popular among the monkeys, and watching them indulge brought joy to the crowd. The lively atmosphere was enhanced by traditional music and performances, with many guests capturing the playful antics of the monkeys at the feast. More than just a celebration, the event emphasizes the cultural and ecological balance in Lopburi, showcasing the importance of coexisting with wildlife and respecting nature. Locally, the festival is also thought to bestow blessings and good fortune for the coming year.

VIDEO | Dozens of monkeys enjoyed a feast of food during the traditional annual Monkey Banquet festival at the ancient temple of Phra Prang Sam Yod in Thailand's Lopburi province.



The Monkey Banquet Festival remains a testament to Thailand's unique traditions, combining spirituality, community spirit, and humor in a celebration that honors both people and their playful, furry friends.