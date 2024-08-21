Thailand's envoy visits UNESCO World Heritage Site Charaideo Maidam in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 21 : Thailand's Ambassador to India, Pattarat Hongtong, has visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site Charaideo Maidam in Assam's Sivasagar.

Upon arrival, Hongtong was welcomed by Director Deepirekha Kuli on behalf of the Assam State Directorate of Archaeology, as well as Member of Assam Legislative Assembly Dharmeshwar Konwar. Following this, the Thai envoy toured the Maidam area and the Museum. She was seen taking pictures as she toured the site.

Subsequently, Pattarat Hongtong visited the Ahom Royal Moon Dun Chun Kham Buddhist Vihar located in Lakuwa Charmuthia and then travelled to Shyam village in Chalapatha, where she interacted with the villagers of Tai Khamyang.

Speaking to reporters, the Thai envoy said, "It was a great opportunity to be able to visit here and learn about the culture and heritage passed down till now."

The maidams situated in Charaideo makes the district an attractive tourist destination. Comparable to the pyramids of Egypt, the maidams are actually burial grounds of Ahom Kings and Queens. They are substances of wonder seen-through the brilliant architecture and expertise of the artsmen and masons of Assam of the medieval era, according to Assam government's official website.

Amidst the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar, several ambassadors including Haymandoyal Dillum from Mauritius, Simon Wong from Singapore, and Pattarat Hongtong from Thailand gathered to witness the inauguration of the new campus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19.

Pattarat Hongtong emphasised the cultural ties between India and Southeast Asia.

"I think today we have a complete picture of the civilisations that have been spread over to Southeast Asia and also to Thailand since we have visited the Nalanda University, the new one and also the old one, which is also the temple. For Thai people, we got the ruin of Nalanda temples as a part of the Buddhist circuit," he said.

The diplomats' visit underscored the enduring legacy of Nalanda University as a hub of ancient knowledge and its modern significance as a symbol of cultural exchange and historical preservation.

On June 19, PM Modi unveiled a plaque at the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir as he inaugurated the campus.

