Tharoor-led delegation meets US Representatives, Congressmen in Washington DC

Washington D.C. [US], June 4 : A multi-party delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on Wednesday met with US Representatives Ro Khanna and Marc Veasey and Congressmen Rich McCormick and Andy Barr in Washington DC to discuss issues, including Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, while highlighting India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

"Bipartisan co-chairs @RoKhanna & @RepMcCormick and vice co-chairs @RepAndyBarr & @RepVeasey of India Caucus in the House of Representatives met with the visiting Parliamentary delegation led by @ShashiTharoor today," the Indian Embassy in the US posted on X.

The multi-party parliamentary delegation briefed the members of the Caucuses oUnited States Congress on the cross-border terrorism faced by India and its resolve in the fight against terror.

The Congressmen expressed unequivocal and bipartisan condemnation for the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives. They expressed support for India's right to respond to terrorism in the spirit of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The Caucus members also hailed the strong strategic partnership between India and the USA.

The all-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor reached Washington DC earlier today to begin a two-day engagement with key US stakeholders.

The Indian Embassy in the US posted on X from its official handle that the delegation will meet members of the US Congress, including the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the India Caucus. The delegation will also hold discussions with academicians from leading think tanks and various media outlets.

The delegation is scheduled to speak at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington, D.C., with the event being streamed live on the CFR website. Additionally, the delegation will interact with members of the Indian diaspora during their visit, further strengthening community ties.

The delegation aims to brief key stakeholders in the US on Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic initiative launched to counter terrorism and disinformation following recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.In a post on X, Tharoor described his journey to Washington as a "horrendous, three-stage overnight journey" from Brasilia via Sao Paulo and Panama, during which he managed only one and a half hours of sleep.

Upon arrival, he was pleased to be greeted by two Indian-American police officers, Harmanpreet Singh and Hundal. Tharoor recorded an interview with CBS News at the Indian Embassy, followed by a briefing with Ambassador Vinay Kwatra and his team.

The delegation reached the US after concluding their visit to Belgium. It includes Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum, reflecting India's vibrant and inclusive democratic character. Alongside Tharoor, the delegation comprises Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Interestingly, the Indian delegation will have a face-off with a Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto, which will also be in the US simultaneously. Despite this, Tharoor expressed confidence in effectively conveying India's message on terrorism.

Speaking tobefore departing for Washington, Tharoor acknowledged the challenges of the US media space but expressed optimism, saying those who are against terrorism and deeply concerned about South East Asia will listen to India.

"In Washington, we'll have the interesting phenomenon of the Pakistani delegation in America, and almost on the same days... Tomorrow almost they will be in Washington, while we are in Washington on the same date. So there's going to be perhaps an increase in interest because there are two duelling delegations in the same city," he said, as the delegation embarks on the last leg of its visit.

