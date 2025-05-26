Tharoor, Surya take India's zero-tolerance message on terror to Guyana's VP Bharrat Jagdeo

Georgetown (Guyana), May 26 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and members of the Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, currently touring the Americas, met with Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, to discuss several key issues, including India's zero-tolerance stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Vice President Jagdeo, who served 12 years as President of Guyana and is regarded as one of the most respected statesmen in the region, unequivocally condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and expressed strong support for India's Operation Sindoor.

The leaders also discussed Indo-Guyanese collaboration in emerging sectors.

Speaking after the meeting, Tejasvi Surya said, "Our delegation met with Vice President of Guyana, H.E. Bharrat Jagdeo, and spoke to him on a wide range of issues, including India's fight against terrorism. Mr. Jagdeo is one of the most respected leaders of the country. He conveyed his keen interest in collaboration with India on key development projects in areas of infrastructure, energy, fintech, and agriculture. With Guyana finding new oil reserves and growing at a rapid pace of 30%, the opportunities for Indian businesses is immense. We also discussed these areas of synergy between our two nations."

Earlier, Surya also addressed students at Texila American University, where he spoke about Bharat's zero-tolerance doctrine towards terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Emphasising India's long-standing battle against cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan, he said:

"The world must unite in calling out state-sponsored terrorism and uphold peace. India, through decisive actions like Operation Sindoor, is at the forefront of this global effort," he said.

Texila, a key institution strengthening India-Guyana ties, has hosted over 538 Indian students and 76 Indian faculty and staff since 2010. More than 234 Indian graduates now serve in Guyana's healthcare system.

The delegation is part of Group 5, led by Shashi Tharoor, and includes MPs from across party lines: Shambhavi (LJP - Ram Vilas), Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), G.M. Harish Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

While a section of the group visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York, Surya and Sarfaraz. Ahmad proceeded directly to Guyana after a 30-hour journey from India.

This initiative is part of the Government of India's multi-country campaign to take India's strong stance against terrorism to the world and to seek broader support for its efforts to combat Pakistan-sponsored terror on the global stage.

