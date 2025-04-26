"That was bad one": US President Donald Trump on Pahalgam terrorist attack

Washington, DC [US], April 26 : In his first remarks following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, US President Donald Trump termed the attack a "bad one."

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated that tensions between the two nations on the border have been ongoing for a long time and expressed confidence that both sides will resolve the issue. He emphasised his close ties with India and Pakistan.

When asked about the tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack in Kashmir, Trump responded, "I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that, and it (terrorist attack) was a bad one yesterday, that (terrorist attack) was a bad one, over 30 people."

He noted that there have always been tensions between Pakistan and India on the border.

When asked whether he is concerned about tensions between the two nations on the border, Trump said, "Tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So, you know, it's been the same, but I am sure they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I know both leaders, there's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory to the treaty. The talks were initiated by Eugene Black, a former president of the World Bank.

Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict. It has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over half a century.

The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. At the same time, the Treaty allows each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other. The treaty allocates 20 per cent of the water from the Indus River System to India, with the remaining 80 per cent to Pakistan.

