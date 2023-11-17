"That's a matter for US and China": Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Xi-Biden meeting

San Francisco [US], November 17 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that he would not like to comment on any engagement that the US and China had and stressed that it's a matter of these two nations.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Goyal noted that all the nations of the world are deeply influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to resolve conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Asked about India's impression regarding the meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Goyal said, "I think that's a matter for the US and China...I would not like to comment on any engagement or discussions that the US and China had but I can surely see that all the countries of the world are deeply influenced by Prime Minister Modi's call to action both in terms of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflict and the effort to end the various conflicts around the world."

US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Conference in San Francisco. According to the White House, the two leaders held a "candid and constructive discussion" on various bilateral and global issues, including areas of potential cooperation and exchanged views on areas of difference.

During the meeting, Biden underscored the US support for a "free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient." He reaffirmed the US' "iron-clad" commitment to defending its Indo-Pacific allies, according to the White House's readout of the meeting.

White House's readout of the meeting reads, "The President emphasized the United States' enduring commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight, adherence to international law, maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea and East China Sea, and the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

He raised concerns over China's human rights abuses, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. He emphasised that it remains a priority to resolve the cases of US nationals who have been wrongfully detained or subject to exit bans in China.

"President Biden underscored the universality of human rights and the responsibility of all nations to respect their international human rights commitments. He raised concerns regarding PRC human rights abuses, including in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong," according to the White House readout.

On Taiwan, Biden stressed that the One-China policy of the US has not changed and has been consistent across decades and administrations. He called for restraint in China's use of military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait.

Joe Biden raised concerns about China's "unfair trade policies, non-market economic practises, and punitive actions against US firms, which harm American workers and families." The White House readout further said, "The President emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine our own national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment."

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), followed efforts between the US and China to increase high-level communication amid continued tensions.

Xi Jinping arrived in the US on Tuesday (local time) and the meeting marked the first encounter between the two leaders in a year. Previously, the two leaders held a meeting in Bali in 2022.

