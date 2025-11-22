"That's okay": Trump jokes about being called "fascist" by NYC mayor-elect Mamdani in White House

Washington, DC [US], November 22 : During a meeting with New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, President Donald Trump struck a surprising tone, saying he would be "okay" if Mamdani continued to call him a "fascist", a label Mamdani had used previously during campaign rallies, CNN reported.

When a reporter asked Mamdani whether he still stood by that characterisation, the mayor-elect began, "I've spoken about it...," but Trump quickly interjected.

"That's okay. You can just say yes. It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind." Trump said.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump described his meeting with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the Oval Office as "great" and "very productive," according to CNN.

Trump, a New York native, congratulated Mamdani on his election victory and said the two leaders found common ground on several key issues, including housing development and rising food prices.

"We've just had a great meeting, a really good, very productive meeting. One thing in common, we want this city of ours that we love to do very well," the president said. "And I congratulated him, and we talked about some things in very strong common, like housing and getting housing built, and food prices. The price of oil is coming way down," President Trump told reporters, as per CNN.

Trump also extended a gesture of goodwill toward Mamdani, suggesting he may even defy expectations across the political spectrum.

"I think you're going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor. The better he does, the happier I am. I will say there's no difference in party. I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually, and some very liberal people," President Trump said as per CNN.

Standing beside the president, Mamdani echoed Trump's assessment, describing the discussion as highly productive and focused on urgent cost-of-living challenges facing New Yorkers.

"I appreciated the meeting with the president, as he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, New York City," Mamdani said, according to CNN.

The mayor-elect added that they discussed issues driving residents out of the city, including rising rent, groceries and utilities.

"We spoke about rent, we spoke about groceries, we spoke about utilities. We spoke about the different ways in which people are being pushed out. I appreciated the time with the president, I appreciated the conversation, and I look forward to working together to deliver that affordability for New Yorkers," Zohran Mamdani said as per CNN.

