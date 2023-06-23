The Dalai Lama congratulates Finland PM Petteri Orpo on assuming office

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 23 : Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has congratulated the new Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo on assuming office following recent elections.

The Tibetan spiritual leader in a letter to the Prime Minister of Finland, wrote: "Over the years, I have been able to visit your beautiful country on several occasions. I have been encouraged by the interest the people of Finland, young and old, have shown in what I have to say about developing love and compassion, cultivating an appreciation of the oneness of humanity and acknowledging the importance of inter-religious harmony."

"Today, the world is passing through very difficult times. It is distressing to see so many people in so many parts of the world suffering due to violent combat. The international community must make concerted efforts to resolve such conflicts by peaceful means. Engaging in dialogue is the only way to achieve a world free from the harm done by weapons, " the Dalai Lama wrote, according to his official website.

The Dalai Lama concluded his letter by wishing the Finnish PM success in meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Finland as well as contributing to a more peaceful, more compassionate world.

