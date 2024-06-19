"The message is loud and clear to China", says Tibetan minister-in-exile after US delegation meets Dalai Lama

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 : After a Congressional delegation from the United States Congress met with Tibetan spiritual leader in-exile Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, Tibetan leaders have reiterated a resolute stance on international support for Tibet and conveyed a pointed message to China.

The US delegation, led by Congressman Michael McCaul met with Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence on Wednesday.

Security Minister of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Dolma Gyari emphasised the significance of the visit, stating, "I think the message is loud and clear to China... that freedom-loving nations in the world, people who promote peace and justice, support Tibet." Gyari highlighted the symbolism of the timing, coinciding with the US Congressional delegation's presence alongside the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. "This is a strong message of support from the American Congress and people for justice and the cause of the Tibetan people," she added.

Reflecting on the auspiciousness of the visit, Gyari remarked, "What a good coincidence. This event has aligned with the presence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala and the visit of the US Congressional delegation, amidst various factors including the oracle's schedule."

Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, expressed jubilation over the delegation's visit and its potential impact, stating, "It is a very great moment for us. The high-level US Congressional delegation has already met His Holiness, followed by a public felicitation ceremony in the main temple courtyard." Lekshay underscored the delegation's support and solidarity, noting the progress of the Resolve Tibet Act in the US Congress, which awaits President Biden's signature. "This legislative support is crucial for us," he affirmed.

Regarding China's reaction to international support for Tibet, Lekshay remarked, "Whenever we take steps forward, China expresses unhappiness. They should reflect on their actions in Tibet over the last several decades, which have prioritised their own interests over fulfilling Tibetan aspirations." He emphasised the need for resolution in the China-Tibet conflict to address Tibetan people's long-standing aspirations.

Lekshay also acknowledged India's pivotal role in supporting Tibetan refugees, stating, "India has been the best host for us, and we are grateful to the Indian government and public. The Tibetan issue is not just a concern for Tibetans alone; India also has a stake in it, and awareness among the Indian populace is crucial."

The visit comes amidst ongoing global attention to human rights issues in Tibet and growing international calls for dialogue and resolution. The Dalai Lama, a revered spiritual leader, has lived in exile in India since fleeing Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

The Congressional delegation arrived in India on Tuesday and.

Last week, the US Congress passed a bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet.

It also urged China to begin talks with the Dalai Lama, who is the spiritual leader of Tibet, and other Tibetan leaders about how Tibet is governed. No formal talks between the two sides have taken place since 2010.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor