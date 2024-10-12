"The MoU is in line with the MPDA's vision," says Khalid Moeen Al Hosani about Partnership with The Cyprus Institute

Ajman [UAE], October 12 (ANI/WAM): The Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman (MPDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Cyprus Institute to enhance joint cooperation in the fields of sustainability and clean energy.

The MoU was signed by Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, the MPDA's Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, and Jean Sciari, the Director of The Cyprus Institute. The signing ceremony was attended by officials from both parties.

Khalid Moeen emphasised that the MoU aligns with the MPDA's vision and strategic goals. He highlighted the shared desire of both parties to strengthen their cooperation and contribute to the UAE's broader goals, particularly those concerning air quality, emissions, clean energy, and carbon neutrality.

"The MoU is in line with the MPDA's vision and strategic directions, stressing the desire of both parties to support and enhance the existing cooperation between them," he stated.

Jean Sciari shared his agreement with the sentiment, noting that The Cyprus Institute and the MPDA share common objectives in conducting scientific research and studies focused on sustainability and the environment.

"The Cyprus Institute and the MPDA share common goals in terms of conducting scientific research and studies based on scientific facts and innovation in the fields of sustainability and the environment, Climate and atmosphere research, focusing on addressing the challenges and impacts of climate change and air pollution," Sciari said.

The MoU outlines the collaboration between the two institutions in implementing joint initiatives, creating programs, and establishing projects aimed at improving air quality within Ajman in line with sustainable development. It also includes plans for exchanging experiences and expertise in air quality strategies, as well as organising workshops, seminars, and conferences to foster knowledge sharing and idea exchange on carbon neutrality.

The MoU also facilitates the exchange of knowledge between the parties and encourages the discussion of potential joint research and development projects aimed at promoting carbon neutrality and environmental innovation. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor