‘The Sopranos’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dies at 89

Los Angeles, Nov 19 Actress Suzanne Shepherd, who is known for ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ has died at the age of 89, after decades-long career in the acting industry.

The death of the late actress is said to have been confirmed by a relative recently, reports Mirror.co.uk.

A cause of death however hasn't been reported.

Over the course of her career, Suzanne -- who's also credited as a theatre director and acting teacher -- starred in numerous films and appeared in some TV shows. Her most recent credit is said to have been ‘The Performance’.

The Sun US reported earlier that Suzanne has died, with the news said to have been shared by her granddaughter Isabelle. The outlet stated that a cause of death was not provided and that the family didn't detail a further statement.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Suzanne played the mother of Karen Hill (played by Lorraine Bracco) in ‘Goodfellas’, which also starred the likes of fellow actor Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci. She notably played Mary DeAngelis in the HBO show ‘The Sopranos’ from 2000 to 2007. Her character was the mother of Carmela Soprano, who was played by Edie Falco. Suzanne joined the cast in its second season, following its debut in 1999.

Her other acting credits include roles in films like ‘Mystic Pizza’, ‘Uncle Buck’ and ‘Requiem for a Dream’.

The actress recently appeared in projects like ‘Where Is Kyra?’, ‘Furlough’ and ‘The Week Of’.

