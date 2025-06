Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], June 30 : Western nations will not succeed in inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev on Sunday, RT reported.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented confrontation between our country and the collective West, which has decided to once again go to war against us and inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, essentially using the Nazi regime in Kiev as a battering ram," Lavrov stated. "The West has never succeeded in this, and it will not succeed this time either," RT quoted.

Lavrov further noted that many Western policymakers "are beginning to guess" that their hawkish approach toward Russia is futile. His comments echo earlier warnings from Moscow against Western support for the Kiev regime and the increasing militarization efforts by NATO and the European Union, RT reported.

At a recent EU summit in Brussels, most member states supported more sanctions and aid for Ukraine. However, Hungary vetoed the final statement and blocked the beginning of Kiev's EU accession talks.

While Moscow initially adopted a neutral stance on Ukraine's EU membership bid, labeling it a "sovereign right" so long as the bloc remained an economic entity, Russian officials have expressed increasing criticism as Brussels escalates its military spending. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and former President Dmitry Medvedev stated that the EU now poses "no less of a threat" to Russia than NATO.

RT reported that Russian officials have strongly condemned the EU's recent decision for member states to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP. The increase was presented as a deterrent against the "long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security."

Moscow has consistently denied any intention of attacking Western nations, dismissing such claims as "nonsense" used to justify increased military budgets. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused NATO of fabricating threats as a means to extract funds from the citizens of its member countries.

NATO's recent decision to ramp up military spending will not significantly impact Russia's security, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, according to a report by RT.

Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov dismissed the West's claim of a Russian threat as unfounded and reiterated Moscow's openness to peace talks if the core issues behind the Ukraine conflict are addressed. His remarks came after the NATO summit in The Hague, where member states pledged to increase defense expenditure to 5% of GDP by 2035, citing the "long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security."

Responding to a question on whether Russia views the NATO buildup as a threat, Lavrov stated, "I don't think it will have any significant effect." He added, "We know what goals we are pursuing; we don't hide them, we state them openly, and they are absolutely legitimate in terms of any interpretation of the UN Charter and international law. We know by what means we will always ensure these goals."

RT reported that Moscow has consistently denied any plans to attack NATO countries, calling such accusations "nonsense" used by Western officials to justify increased military budgets.

Lavrov also said Russia remains willing to engage in dialogue if NATO addresses root concerns, including its expansion toward Russia's borders and continued military support for Ukraine's NATO ambitions.

According to RT, the European Commission earlier this month approved the allocation of approximately Euro 335 billion in pandemic recovery funds for military purposes. In May, it introduced a Euro 150 billion debt facility to support defense initiatives. Ukraine is also allowed access to these resources alongside EU member states.

Moscow has condemned these developments as evidence of NATO's sustained hostility. RT noted that President Vladimir Putin has accused the alliance of fabricating threats to manipulate public sentiment and escalate an arms race.

At the summit, when asked what NATO's warnings of a Russian threat were based on, Secretary General Mark Rutte reportedly failed to cite any specific intelligence assessments, instead pointing to broad concerns.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor