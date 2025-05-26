"The world should speak together on terrorism," says Purandeswari in Paris

Paris [France], May 26 : An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in Paris this week, launching a new phase of India's diplomatic campaign against terrorism after the April 22 Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor following that.

The delegation, which includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, is meeting French lawmakers, policy experts, and the Indian diaspora to reinforce India's zero-tolerance stance and seek united international actionespecially given France's own history with terrorism.

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari highlighted the importance of France as the starting point for this outreach: "India and France enjoy a very deep, strong strategic relationship, in the area of AI, defence. Recently, PM Modi actually visited France and chaired the conference on Artificial Intelligence. Therefore, it is only apt that we start from here. Country after country has been suffering the scourge of terrorism. France has had its own share of experience with terrorism. It is very important and pertinent that the entire global fraternity speaks in one voice and raises their voice against terrorism."

On Monday, delegation leader Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised India's preference for peace but made clear that cross-border terrorism would have consequences.

He said, "India believes in peace, India believes in harmony. Terrorism taking place from across the border, supported and patronised by the Pakistani government, will have its cost. If Sindoor was removed, we responded with Operation Sindoor."

Prasad further called for global unity against terrorism: "Today, the world needs to understand that more than 50 dangerous terrorists are in Pakistan and Pakistan has a role in every terrorism in the world, whether it is 9/11, 26/11, or your terrorists in Europe. We will discuss here that the world should speak together on terrorism, it is a cancer."

The delegation's schedule includes meetings with French think tanks, the Indian community, media representatives, members of the Indian Caucus, and the Friends Committee in the French Parliament. Prasad stressed the all-party nature of the group and the hope that the world will appreciate India's united stand.

A statement from the Embassy of India in France noted, "An all-party parliamentary delegation comprising of former ministers, Members of Parliament and a former Ambassador, led by Shri Ravi Shankar Pradas, Honourble Member of Parliament, is visiting France from 25-27 May 2025, with a mission to convey India's unequival stance against terrorism. The delegation arrived in Paris late this evening."

This diplomatic initiative is part of a series of missions launched by the Modi government after the Pahalgam attack, aiming to inform global partners about Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism and communicate India's message of zero tolerance. The delegation will also brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 attack and its wider campaign against terror groups.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were killed. Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. India's ongoing diplomatic efforts in France reflect the country's determination to ensure a global, coordinated fight against terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor