"There cannot be better place than Kashmir..." India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 : India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said that there cannot be a better place than Kashmir for shooting movies. He made the remarks at the third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in Srinagar.

"You will see a vast number of films being shot here. Much like many Indian films are being shot abroad. But, in India, let me tell you, having travelled across the world, there is and I can tell you very sincerely that there is the finest destination anywhere in the world to shoot a movie and to shoot a romance that it cannot be a better place than Kashmir," Amitabh Kant said.

Amitabh Kant said that the government of India and the government of Kashmir will make efforts to assist the filmmakers in film shoot locations and help them with shifting their film destination from other parts to Kashmir. He said that the government of India will help filmmakers in creating great stories in Kashmir.

"The government of Kashmir, the government of India will all go out of the way to assist you in your film shoot location. Help you to shift your film destination from any other part to Kashmir. We will help you to bring more and more romance in your films. We will help you to bring more and more glamour to your films. We will help you to bring more and more nature to your films. And we will help you to really create great stories from this great destination. I am truly delighted to be here on this and welcome you all to this great session this wonderful session on film tourism. Film tourism is something which has led to great destinations being created," Amitabh Kant.

He said that a particular dance sequence in the Natu Natu song of RRR movie was shot in Ukraine's presidential palace. He said that India believes in the world of globalization in the world, where they want the flow of ideas and creativity.

"We will soon be joined by a very legendary film actor from India, Mr Ram Charan. And Mr Ram Charan, his Natu Natu dance on which the South Korean ambassador danced and became a big hero because the prime minister also tweeted his dance, retweeted his dance. That film was actually shot that particular dance sequence was shot in the presidential palace of Ukraine. So there is always a two-way process," Amitabh Kant said.

"But, I can tell you that we believe that in the world of globalization, in the world where we want a flow of ideas, where we want a flow of creativity, where we want a flow of unique cultures to flow from one place to another, there cannot be a better place than Kashmir. With all its peace, progress and prosperity, with its unique culture, with its unique handicraft, with its unique handloom, with its unique art forms and much of which you will see in the next couple of days," he added.

He said that Bollywood became synonymous with Kashmir in the 60s and 70s. Kant said that Bollywood's romance with Kashmir began with movies like Kashmir ki Kali, and Himalaya ki Godi Mein and they captured the picturesque landscape of Kashmir. G20 Sherpa noted that no romance in India was complete without Kashmir.

"In the 60s and 70s, Bollywood became synonymous with Kashmir. Bollywood's romance with Kashmir began with movies like Kashmir Ki Kali, Himalay Ki God Mein and Jab Jab Phool Khile. And they captured the picturesque landscape of Kashmir. No romance in India was complete without Kashmir. And much later there was a film which became a household word in India. And I went and stayed in that cottage which was famous as the bobby cottage because the bobby film was shot in Gulmarg and it became a household word in India," Amitabh Kant said.

He said that films like Lakshya, Highway and Raazi have been shot in Kashmir. Amitabh Kant said that there are more than 370 movies that have taken permission to shoot in Kashmir. He said that Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra shot several films in Switzerland. He said that several international filmmakers, several Academy Award filmmaking Hollywood movies such as Slum Dog Millionaire, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Darjeeling Limited, Exit Prey Love and The Life of Pi were all being shot in India during this period.

"What we have seen today is that actually this impact of a two-way process, this has led to not merely television, not merely commercial, not merely OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. There are over 370 films, 370 films which have taken permission to shoot in Kashmir 370 films being shot here. Therefore, you will see a vast number of films being shot here. Much like many Indian films are being shot abroad," Amitabh Kant said.

The 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting is being held at Srinagar from May 22-24. The G20 delegations were welcomed by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with Amitabh Kant G20 Sherpa at Srinagar Airport. An ethnic and magnificent display of traditional dance forms by local Artists, showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage, was also done.

