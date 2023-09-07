There’s a great sense of excitement about Rishi Sunak coming for G20 Summit, says UK PM’s relative

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Gautam Dev Sood, a relative of Rishi Sunak, expressed his excitement at the UK Prime Minister coming to India and wished to meet him.

He said on Thursday that he was trying to get permission to meet him.

"We are very happy that he is coming to India. There is a great sense of excitement that we are trying to assemble in Delhi if it is possible to meet him,” he told ANI.

On being asked if there is any confirmation of PM Sunak going to Ludhiana, he said that there is no information as of now.

Sood also said that the relatives in Ludhiana are also excited and trying to get permission to meet him.

Meanwhile, Sunak along with several other global leaders and delegates will participate in the G20 Summit in the national capital, which is being held on September 9-10.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

