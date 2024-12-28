"They don't see you as one of them", says Neera Tanden on Indian Americans amid H1B visa debate

Washington DC [US], December 28 : Neera Tanden, Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council, has highlighted concerns about biases in the ongoing immigration debate, particularly in relation to Indian Americans.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "I am an Indian American who was born here, and it's crystal clear that the Democratic Party sees me as American and a large part of the base of the Republican Party does not. I hope Indian Americans remember this moment at the next election. They don't see you as one of them. And never will. You thought they just hated other immigrants. But it turns out there's no exception for you. As many of us have been telling you."

Elon Musk also contributed to the discussion, drawing attention to the contributions of immigrants in shaping America's technological landscape. Musk posted on X, "We named 'Tesla' after Nikola Tesla, one of the greatest engineers ever. He was a penniless immigrant whose inventions led to American dominance in electricity generation and usage."

The debate over H1B visas and immigration policy has intensified following President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of Sriram Krishnan as the White House policy adviser on artificial intelligence. Krishnan has previously supported removing per-country caps for green cards, a stance that has sparked mixed reactions. While some Trump supporters back this approach, citing its potential to fill critical gaps in the tech workforce, others see it as conflicting with the administration's broader immigration goals.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has also weighed in, emphasising a focus on strengthening the American workforce. Reflecting on her tenure, she stated, "If the tech industry needs workers, invest in our education system. Invest in our American workforce. We must invest in Americans first before looking elsewhere. Don't ever underestimate the talent of Americans or the American spirit."

Haley highlighted how her administration reduced unemployment in South Carolina by attracting foreign investment while training locals for high-skill jobs in industries like aerospace and automotive manufacturing.

The H1B visa debate has exposed deeper divides in US immigration policy, particularly regarding the balance between skilled immigration and domestic workforce development. With Indian workers comprising 72 per cent of H1B recipients in fiscal year 2023, this issue also has implications for US-India relations.

