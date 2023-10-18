"They tried to hit our children, but hit their own children": Israeli envoy to India on Gaza Hospital attack

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Wednesday said that the Hamas terror group is afraid of the Israel Defence Forces and is putting pressure on them to prevent any further action on Hamas.

"After cowardly murdering, abducting and abusing defenceless Israeli citizens, they are afraid to confront the IDF, they are trying to create international pressure to prevent us from taking action. But nothing will prevent us from making sure that these murderers will not be able to repeat their atrocities...Come out of the tunnels and fight us," he said.

He went on to mention the recent explosion at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza and said that Hamas hit their own area while they were trying to target Israel.

"Al Ahli Hospital was hit by a rocket of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad...They tried to hit our children, but on the way hit their own children...It's really a pity that many around the world are cooperating with them. In our technological world, everything is documented. We have clear-cut evidence that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. The Palestinian terrorists and their allies immediately take out their victim cards" the Ambassador to India said.

Earlier, the Israeli Envoy to India taking to X, said, "THE HOSPITAL IN GAZA WAS HIT BY AN ISLAMIC JIHAD ROCKET!! This ability of the Palestinians to invade 30 Jewish communities, slaughter 1400+ Israelis, kidnap more than 200, shoot 7000+ rockets at Israeli civilians and still play the victim is amazing. The 'eagerness' of some in the world to accept these lies by #HamasISIS is disappointing but not necessarily surprising."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that intelligence from several sources revealed that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the unsuccessful rocket launch that had caused the explosion at Al Ahli hospital.

"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," he posted on social media platform X.

"Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza," he added.

"The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF," Netanyahu said in another post on X."

Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children," he added.

The Israel Defence force has shared multiple videos and images to support their claim that the Al Ahli hospital was attacked by the Hamas terror group.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict entered the 12th day, Israel Air Force attacked dozens of military targets throughout the Gaza Strip and said that two more operatives in the terrorist organization Hamas were eliminated.

