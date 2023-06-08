"They were always in touch with Embassy..." Jaishankar after meeting a student back from Ukraine

New Delhi [India], June 8 : After meeting a student, who returned from strife-torn Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said it will be beneficial for the students if the exams are conducted in India.

Responding to media queries on the Centre's assistance to Indian students, who returned from Kyiv after the war broke out, the EAM said that they were always in touch with the Embassy.

"I also met one of the students who returned from Ukraine, and he gave me feedback about how our Embassy supported them during tough times in Ukraine," Jaishankar told ANI.

Apart from giving feedback, the student urged to go back and complete his studies, Jaishankar said.

"I met a student who returned from Ukraine. He wanted to go back and complete his studies there but the situation in Ukraine is not under control yet. It will be beneficial for the students if the exams are conducted in India. They were always in touch with the Embassy....supported them a lot during difficult times," Jaishankar told reporters on Thursday.

He later met the victims of the 1984 riots as well. Speaking to ANI, the EAM said, "We heard the problems of the victims of 1984 riots. Some of them were saying that their electricity bills are very high .... which of course are their day to day problems. So, we assured them that all their problems will be addressed."

Earlier, in April this year, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova conveyed to India during her visit that Indian medical students, who had returned to New Delhi following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will be allowed to take a key examination from India.

According to the official release of the Ministry of External Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova held talks with the Indian side on several issues. Regarding the Indian medical students, the Deputy FM mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile.

Thousands of Indian medical students were left stranded, with their future hanging in the balance, after Russia attacked Ukraine at the end of February 2022.

Several of them were evacuated from Ukraine to India.

