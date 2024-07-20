Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of 20th cohort of UAE National Service programme

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended the graduation ceremony of the 20th UAE National Service programme cohort (2023-2024), held at the Sweihan Training Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed extended his best wishes to the graduates for their future success in serving the country and safeguarding national interests.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab also congratulated the leadership of the programme, commending their efforts in developing national competencies to protect the country's achievements. He also praised the programme for equipping a new cohort of UAE Nationals with the knowledge and skills to support national security. (ANI/WAM)

