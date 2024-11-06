Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches AED500 million community initiatives package during UAE Government's Annual Meetings

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and in the presence of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court launched a community initiatives package worth AED500 million by, in line with the UAE leadership's directives to enhance quality of life, promote sustainable development, achieve social stability, and empower all community members.

The session and launch were attended by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Sana Suhail, Director General of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority; Dr. Tareq Al Ameri, Director General of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs; Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation; Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development; and Fahad Al Ameri, Secretary of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

This community initiative package features high-impact projects focused on the well-being of senior citizens, women, and children, implemented through community councils that provide comprehensive social services across the UAE.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed stated, "Investing in our people is central to our comprehensive sustainable development strategy and to strengthening the community's role as a cornerstone of the UAE's progress."

"These community initiatives reflect our leadership's vision for sustainable development and social well-being, underscoring our commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for all. This is another step forward in achieving our national objectives."

Sheikh Mansour concluded, "These support initiatives provide a comprehensive framework for long-term impact, building a strong foundation through human capital development. This strategic step will drive progress and establish a solid base for a sustainable and prosperous future."

Sheikh Theyab stated that this comprehensive package of initiatives is part of ongoing strategies to achieve the UAE's ambitious development vision by extending projects nationwide and benefiting all segments of society. These efforts contribute to stability, enhance quality of life, and inspire further contributions to the UAE's comprehensive development journey.

Sheikh Theyab added that the UAE leadership is committed to a sustainable development model that actively promotes community participation and human development through public-private partnerships to maximize societal benefit.

During a plenary session held during the UAE Government's Annual Meetings, convening in Abu Dhabi from 4 to 6 November 2024, Sheikh Theyab launched the comprehensive initiatives package, which includes ten traditional-style community centers offering social services and youth programs; development of ten rural community spaces for senior citizens; a specialized academy creating engaging Arabic children's content; a UAE Youth Humanitarian Council and training programs; and initiatives to engage and train over 10,000 aspiring athletes in rural areas, including the development of sports facilities and teams. (ANI/WAM)

