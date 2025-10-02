Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Global Rail 2025

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 2 (ANI/WAM): , Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of Etihad Rail, has visited the pavilions at Global Rail 2025, the region's largest mobility and transport exhibition.

The visit took place during the second day of Global Rail 2025, which is hosted by Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network. The event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and is taking place until 2 October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Nahyan was accompanied by Sara Awadh Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; and Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail.

During the tour, Sheikh Theyab visited the pavilions of Alstom from France, China's CRRC Corporation Limited, Hitachi Rail from Japan, Progress Rail from the United States of America, Siemens from Germany, and Spanish-Egyptian joint venture, Talgo/Hassan Allam.

Nahyan praised the concepts and projects on display and commended their contributions towards advancing the global transport sector through partnerships and collaboration, along with their ability to turn ideas into tangible outcomes.

Nahyan also highlighted that Global Rail reflects the UAE's growing role as a hub for global dialogue and collaboration on advancing the future of mobility.

At Global Rail 2025, Etihad Rail signed a series of agreements with leading partners such as the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Masdar, VIA and United Trans, and Yango to boost collaboration across the transport sector.

Day 2 of Global Rail saw HH present an award to the partners and sponsors of Global Rail 2025, honouring them for their commitment towards advancing the transport sector and supporting the success of the global event. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Abu Dhabi Project and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), Abu Dhabi Transport, Alstom, DP World, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Hill International, International Union of Railways, Jacobs, and Khatib & Alami all received awards.

Other key events taking place at Global Rail 2025 included the start of the Global Rail Youth Hackathon, a two-day competition to design innovative solutions that reimagine the future of rail and infrastructure in the UAE. More than 200 students and recent graduates will compete for cash prizes in a fast-paced environment where creativity meets problem solving.

Global Rail's Strategic and Technical Conference continued for a second day with panel discussions, case studies and exclusive project insights covering a range of themes including high-speed rail project delivery, intermodal operations, sustainable financing, policy and governance, interoperability and network harmonisation, AI and automation, and future city planning.

Held under the theme Driving the Future of Transport and Enhancing Global Connectivity, Global Rail 2025 serves as a leading platform for shaping the future of mobility. The event underscores Abu Dhabi's growing stature as a global hub for sustainable, smart transport and its role in turning ambitious visions into reality. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor