"Thief government; violated sanctity of party's office": Imran Khan's party reacts to demolition of head office

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 24 : After the Capital Development Authority demolished a portion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) central secretariat in Islamabad, the party responded to the anti-encroachment operation, saying that the government has 'violated' the sanctity of a political party's office, reported ARY News.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while speaking to the media outside the office, said that the CDA did not have any permit for the operation, adding that they did not even send any notice during the last two years.

Barrister Gohar said that the government has 'violated' the sanctity of a political party's office, despite being the most 'respected' premises after parliament, ARY News reported.

The PTI Chairman further claimed that there were no illegal constructions on the premises.

"Even if there were encroachments, the CDA should have sent prior notice before the operation," he added.

Meanwhile, the PTI Islamabad shared a post on X, condemning the demolition of their party office.

"Late-night armed invasion and vandalism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central office. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly condemns the invasion of the biggest political party of the country by the mandate thief government in the dark of night. Reiterating our commitment not to bow down to intimidation, lawlessness and blind use of force and not to give up in any way from the agenda of true freedom..."

https://x.com/PTIOfficialISB/status/1793734127776158045

Moreover, PTI Secretary General and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub accused Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of plotting an 'illegal' operation at the party's office.

He said that the PTI is being targeted 'unfairly', stressing that they will fight this battle through legal means.

"We will summon Chairman CDA, IG Islamabad to the Privileges Committee of the National Assembly," he said.

Earlier, the anti-encroachment team of the CDA launched an operation on Thursday to remove illegal construction and encroachment, demolishing a portion of PTI's head office, reported ARY News.

According to the details, the anti-encroachment team, accompanied by the district administration, has reached and sealed the PTI head office.

Meanwhile, police personnel with heavy machinery have been deployed outside the PTI central office, meanwhile, the CDA officials stated that the illegal constructions of offices belonging to political parties are being demolished.

The plot on which the PTI office is constructed is under scrutiny, as it has been allotted to an individual named Sartaj Ali, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor