Thief in Ukraine tied to a pole with pants down as punishment

The Russia-Ukraine war continues. After this, incidents of looting started coming to the fore. Ukraine has been hit hard by the relentless onslaught, and anti-social elements are taking advantage of this opportunity. Meanwhile, one such miscreant was punished by being tied to a pole. The people of Ukraine caught the robber. His pants were also removed after this. According to the Daily Mail, a man was looting after a Russian attack in Kyiv. The man was then tied to a pole at the AMIC petrol station. At the same time, his pants were down to his knees. The photo in front shows a man shouting at the alleged robber. This photo also shows a police car on the side.

By the way, since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, many criminals have constantly targeted supermarkets, petrol stations and banks. While Ukraine's armed forces are marching against Russia, Ukrainian citizens are targeting such people. Also, after such incidents took place in several cities of Ukraine, many photos have gone viral on social media. It shows the alleged robbers tied to lampposts, telephone poles or any cardboard signboard. At the same time, the general public is seen expressing anger at such people. According to The Spectator, some of the accused were beaten naked in the snow. According to media reports, several Russian soldiers were also seen looting supermarkets.