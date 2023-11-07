Thimphu half marathon celebrates coronation of Bhutan King

Thimphu [Bhutan], November 7 : The 16th edition of the Thimphu Half Marathon was recently held in Bhutan in honour of coronation celebrations of the Bhutan King, The Bhutan Live reported.

The event organised by the Bhutan Amateur Athletic Federation saw the participation of over 500 runners of all ages in the marathon to celebrate their love for the sport and their deep respect and admiration for the Bhutan King.

Runners laced up their shoes and gathered at the parking lot of the Changlimithang stadium, according to The Bhutan Live report.

For adults, the marathon of 21 kilometres began and ended at the Changlimithang stadium. Meanwhile, runners in the youth category took a 10-kilometer challenge. They started from the same location with a turning point at O Plaza in Olakha before they returned to Changlimithang.

There was a fierce competition in the youth category. In the boys' category, Pema Dhendup secured first place with a time of 35 minutes and 15 seconds. Jigme Wangchuk secured second place, finishing the race in 35 minutes and 54 seconds. Sagar Subba claimed the third position with a time of 36 minutes and 49 seconds.

In the girls category, Norbu Dema secured first place, covering the distance in a time of 44 minutes and 29 seconds. Jigme Seldon claimed the second spot by finishing the race in 44 minutes and 37 seconds. Chimmi Peldon secured the third position with a time of 45 minutes and 18 seconds.

In a 21-kilometer race among women runners, Goma Pradhan took the first position by completing the marathon in 1 hour, 32 minutes, and 46 seconds followed by Kinzang Lhamo with a time of 1 hour, 35 minutes, and 2 seconds, The Bhutan Live reported. Meanwhile, Kinga Wangmo claimed the third spot, finishing the race in 1 hour, 41 minutes, and 2 seconds.

Jamphel Choda secured first spot with a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes, and 24 seconds in the 21-kilometer race among men. Kabji Tshering secured the second position with time of 1 hour, 17 minutes, and 45 seconds. Dechen Ugyen took third spot with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, and 10 seconds, according to The Bhutan Live report.

The Thimphu Half Marathon celebrates athleticism and serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted respect and admiration the people of Bhutan have for the Bhutan King. The event is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Bhutanese people and their commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

