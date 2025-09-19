"Things will improve sooner rather than later": NJ Guv Philip Murphy on India-US ties

New Delhi [India], September 19 : Amid recent strains in India-US relations, New Jersey Governor Philip D Murphy on Friday expressed strong optimism about the future of the bilateral partnership, asserting that improvements are expected "sooner rather than later."

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI)'s 12th Annual Forum, Governor Murphy addressed current concerns around tariffs, student mobility, and visa issues that have clouded the otherwise growing strategic and economic partnership between the two democracies.

"It's true that India-US relations have seen some turbulence recently," Governor Murphy acknowledged. "But as an optimist, I believe there's hopethings will improve sooner rather than later."

Encouraging investment in New Jersey, Governor Murphy used the platform to invite Indian businesses to invest in the state, highlighting its pro-business environment and newly introduced incentives for manufacturers.

"We invite Indian investors to set up manufacturing in New Jersey," he said. "We've passed the largest manufacturing incentive bill among all U.S. states. New Jersey is open for business, and we want to deepen our economic ties with India."

Speaking on the tariffs, visas, and legal migration issue, the Governor acknowledged that economic anxieties are real and tied closely to both tariff tensions and immigration bottlenecks.

"The anxiety is real," he said. "I believe that if the tariff situation improves, visa issues will likely ease too."

He offered reassurance to the Indian diaspora and migrants in the US, stating, "To legal migrants: if you're here lawfully, don't worry. But if you're a criminal, we're coming after you. With time, I believe we'll move toward a more stable environment."

Governor Murphy also voiced concern about the declining number of Indian students enrolling in US institutions, citing it as a worrying trend linked to visa issues and geopolitical uncertainty.

"There has been a sharp drop in the number of students going to the US, which is concerning," he said. "The tariff situation and visa challenges are pressing issues, but I am confident they will improve."

He added that despite these challenges, New Jersey continues to be "the safest state in the US", which he hopes will remain an attractive factor for students and families considering education abroad.

He also emphasised the need to preserve and nurture existing international institutions and multilateral frameworks that have served both nations well since the mid-20th century.

"I'm in the camp that believes existing institutions have worked phenomenally well since the 1940s," he said. "Tariffs lead to inflation, and I believe the US and India relationship will reach a reasonable solution. There's too much at stake concerning the relationship."

The New Jersey Governor's remark comes amid renewed tension between India and the US, marked by trade tensions and immigration policy uncertainty.

New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, including an additional 25 per cent due to its purchase of Russian crude oil, which, according to Washington, fuels Moscow's efforts in its conflict with Ukraine.

This is accompanied by anxieties over tightening immigration policies. In August, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposed significant changes to the visa system, replacing the current "duration of status" framework, which allows F (academic students), J (exchange visitors), and I (foreign information media representatives) visa holders to remain in the US as long as they maintain their status, with fixed admission periods. This would require individuals to apply for an extension of stay (EOS) directly from the DHS if they wish to remain beyond the specified period.

