"This is an agreement on security, protection of human life": Zelenskyy after US-Ukraine sign 10-year bilateral security agreement

Bari [Italy], June 14 : As the US and Ukraine signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy on Thursday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the pact is an "agreement on security, and thus on the protection of human life," CNN reported.

"We have signed the strongest agreement within Ukraine and the US since our independence," Zelenskyy said at a joint news conference here with US President Joe Biden.

The world leaders are gathered in the European nation for the G7 Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The G7 Summit in Italy is being held on June 13 and 14.

Zelenskyy described the signing of a bilateral security pact between his country and the US as a "truly historic day," according to CNN.

He stated that the agreement helps everyone as Russia is a "real global threat."

"This is an agreement on security and thus on the protection of human life. This is an agreement on cooperation and thus on how our nations will become stronger. This is an agreement on steps to guarantee sustainable peace and therefore it benefits everyone in the world," the Ukrainian President added.

CNN reported that the deal lays out a path for the US' long-term security relationship with Kyiv but could also be undone by future US administrations, according to senior US officials.

The agreement follows months of negotiations between the US and Ukraine and is expected to commit the US for 10 years to continued training of Ukraine's armed forces, more cooperation in the production of weapons and military equipment, the continued provision of military assistance and greater intelligence sharing, CNN said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that the US remains strong in its support for Ukraine.

Russia's conflict has been a "test for the world," Biden said after signing a long-term security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to CNN.

"Would we stand with Ukraine?... Would we stand for sovereignty, freedom, and against tyranny?" Biden said.

"The United States, the G7 and countries around the world have consistently answered that question by saying yes we will. We will say it again ... we're going to stand with Ukraine," he added.

Biden further noted that the US air defence system support, as a part of aid, will continue to provide for Ukraine.

"We have acquired commitment from five countries, so far, for Patriot batteries and other air defence systems as well as we've let it be known for those countries that are expecting, from us, air defence systems in the future, that they're going to have to wait. Everything we have is going to go to Ukraine until their needs are met. And then we will make good on the commitments we made to other countries," the US President said on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

Notably, the US-built Patriot air defence system, which Biden mentioned, is one of the most sophisticated and valuable contributions the country has provided to Ukraine's military effort in its war against Russia.

Former President Donald Trump, who is also the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has not explicitly said whether he would continue support for Ukraine if he wins in November. But, he has repeatedly affirmed that he would negotiate a quick end to the Russia-Ukraine war without explaining how.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that the US' commitment to Ukraine "will continue to be right up front and clear" at the G7 and that Washington "will take bold steps to show Putin that time is not on his side and that he cannot outlast us, as we support Ukraine to fight for freedom."

The agreement comes as the US-Ukrainian relationship has begun to recover after faltering late last year and into this year amid a congressional fight over additional US funding for Ukraine - something Biden personally apologized to Zelenskyy for during a meeting in Paris last week.

