"This kind of barbarism totally unacceptable": World leaders stand in solidarity with India after heinous Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi received calls from leaders from across the world, who strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. PM Modi received condolences from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Al Sisi on Thursday, amongst several other leaders.

The details were shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a series of posts on X.

Italian PM Meloni strongly condemned the terrible terror attack on Indian soil and conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims. She reiterated Italy's full support in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it.

"Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni called Prime Minister @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terrible terror attack on Indian soil. She conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wished a speedy recovery of those injured. She expressed full support of Italy in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it. India and Italy will continue to work together including in international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts", MEA wrote on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his condolences on the brutal killing of innocent people in the heinous terror attack. He called this kind of barbarism "totally unacceptable" and expressed full support from France to India.

"President @EmmanuelMacron called Prime Minister @narendramodi and conveyed his personal condolences on the brutal killing of innocent people in the heinous terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable. Prime Minister thanked him for his message of support and conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice", MEA said on X.

President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, also called Prime Minister Modi and offered condolences on the ghastly terror attack. He assured that "Egypt stands shoulder to shoulder with India, in the fight against terrorism". PM Modi briefed him about the cross-border terror attack and thanked him for his support and solidarity.

"President of Egypt @AlsisiOfficial called Prime Minister @narendramodi and conveyed his sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives in the ghastly terror attack on Indian soil. He strongly condemned the terror attack. President Sisi reiterated that Egypt stands shoulder to shoulder with India, in the fight against terrorism. PM briefed President Al Sisi about the cross-border terror attack, and thanked him for his support and solidarity", MEA noted on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received a call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli PM wrote on X, "I spoke today with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and expressed my condolences, and those of the people of Israel, to the people of India following the Islamic terrorist attack in Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi thanked me for sharing in India's grief and emphasized that our two countries stand shoulder to shoulder in the critical fight against murderous terrorism."

Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed deepest condolences over the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

King Abdullah II of Jordan also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer his condolences and strongly condemned the attack. He emphasised that there can be "no justification" for terrorism.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had received a call from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, during which the French leadership conveyed its solidarity with the people of India.

While meeting Jens Plotner, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor, on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar appreciated Germany's solidarity following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, Joseph Wu, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council, also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and extended sincere condolences to the victims and their families.

Canadian leaders also voiced their condemnation. Senator Leo Housakos, representing Quebec and former Speaker of the Senate of Canada, called the attack a "barbaric assault on faith and humanity" and urged swift justice. "The massacre of Hindu tourists in India is not just terrorism - it's a barbaric assault on faith and humanity. The perpetrators must face swift and uncompromising justice. The world must not stay silent," Housakos posted.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed the sentiment, calling the attack "a senseless and shocking act of violence," and adding, "Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families."

The countries of the Arab world have united in their stance against the heinous terror attack which took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday and have strongly condemned the terrorist act.

On Wednesday, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, offered condolences to President Droupadi Murmu "on the tragic loss of life caused by a terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam".

On the Pahalgam terror attack, the statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said, "The Kingdom affirms its firm stance in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism, and targeting of civilians. The Kingdom also extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of the Republic of India."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also "strongly condemned" the attack in a statement on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed, "The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law."

The Muslim World League (MWL) on Wednesday condemned the "heinous" terror attack. The statement issued by the MWL's General Secretariat said, "The MWL affirmed its stance- and that of the entire Islamic world- rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, and rejecting any attempt to associate it with any religion or culture. It extended its condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and expressed wishes for a swift recovery for the injured."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday extended condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Previously, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer condolences for the victims of the "Islamist terror attack" in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. PM Modi thanked Trump for his support and said that India is determined to bring perpetrators and backers of this "cowardly and heinous terrorist attack" to justice.

Trump condemned the attack in Pahalgam and said that the United States stands with India in its fight against terrorism and offered all possible support.

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam Terror attack, which occurred on Tuesday in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district. The brutal incident turned a peaceful tourist destination into a scene of devastation, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring several others.

In response to the attack, India convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. The government resolved to hold the perpetrators and their sponsors accountable and announced several retaliatory measures.

These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, cancelling Pakistani SAARC visa exemptions, and reducing diplomatic staff in both countries' missions.

