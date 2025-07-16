‘This Might Hit You Hard’: NATO Chief Mark Rutte's Warning to India, China, and Brazil Over Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War

India, China, and Brazil can face consequences if they continue to trade with Russia. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned these nations of severe secondary sanctions if they continue to trade with Russia, reported Reuters. Mark Rutte issued this warning after US President Donald Trump announced new weapons, including Patriot missiles, for Ukraine. He made this announcement amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He also threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports. During the meeting with the US Senators, Mark Rutte said, “My encouragement to these three countries, particularly, is, if you live now in Beijing, or Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard.”

He further added, "So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India, and China in a massive way," as quoted by Reuters.

Rutte added that Europe would set up financial support to improve Ukraine's situation.

The NATO chief indicated that he did not speak with Trump on Tuesday over the issue of supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles.

Great meeting with @POTUS today. We’re already delivering on decisions from the #NATOSummit in a major way, bringing together more spending, more production & more support to Ukraine. Russia’s brutality needs to stop - this new initiative will help deliver just and lasting peace pic.twitter.com/gLe7WrEDDp — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) July 14, 2025

In the meantime, Trump was praised by the Republican US Senator Thom Tillis for announcing new weapons for Ukraine. He also expressed concern over the 50-day delay. For those who are unaware, Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russia with a "50-day grace period." As stated by Tillis, Putin would strive to improve his position for the peace deal or use these 50 days to win the war.

"So we should look at the current state of Ukraine today and say, no matter what you do over the next 50 days, any of your gains are off the table," the US Senator said, as reported by Reuters.