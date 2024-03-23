"This must be ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon": PM Tobgay on PM Modi's visit to Bhutan despite busy schedule

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 23 : Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Bhutan despite his busy schedule. He called it "Modi Ka Guarantee" as PM Modi fulfilled his promise to visit Bhutan.

In a post on X, Tobgay stated, "A big thank you to my brother, PM @narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor inclement weather could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon!"

Tobgay's remarks came as PM Modi concluded his two-day state visit to Bhutan on Saturday.

During the visit, PM Modi was conferred with the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honour, which he dedicated it to the 140 crore people of India. He affirmed hope that the relationship between New Delhi and Thimphu will keep growing, thus benefitting the citizens of the two nations.

"It is with great humility that I accept the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. I am grateful to HM the King of Bhutan for presenting the Award. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India. I am also confident that India-Bhutan relations will keep growing and benefit our citizens," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi became the first foreign dignitary and only the fourth person overall to receive the honour. As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

PM Modi emplaned for New Delhi on Saturday morning. In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay came to see off PM Modi at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for the special gesture.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi. This has been a very special Bhutan visit. I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, PM @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished people of Bhutan."

"Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. I am very thankful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan," he added.

PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

Tobgay expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital.

During his visit, PM Modi called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu. During the meeting, the two sides renewed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan.

PM Modi and Bhutan PM Tobgay reviewed all aspects of bilateral energy cooperation and, welcomed the expert-level discussions on the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydro-electric Project, adding that they look forward to the commissioning of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydro-electric Project later this year.

The two leaders agreed that the India-Bhutan energy partnership has the potential to benefit both countries by enhancing energy security, strengthening their economies, generating employment, enhancing export earnings, and contributing to the further development of industrial and financial capacities.

PM Modi announced a substantial assistance package of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, further solidifying the bond between the two countries.

In his address at Tendrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu, PM Modi said, "We will work on new possibilities in connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sector between India and Bhutan. There should be a new airport for better air connectivity, new rail links between Gelephu to Kokrajhar, Samtse to Banarhat, operation of waterways through Brahmaputra, we will soon see these completed rapidly. Integrated Check Posts will also be built to further strengthen the trade infrastructure."

"As always, there will be our full cooperation and support for the Thirteenth Five Year Plan of the Government of Bhutan. I would also like to announce to my brothers and sisters of Bhutan that the Government of India will provide a support of Rs 10,000 crore in this direction in the next five years," he added.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan on March 21 and 22 and it was mutually decided to postpone the visit due to inclement weather conditions over Paro airport.

"Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024," the MEA said in a release on March 20.

PM Modi's visit to Bhutan came amid electioneering by for the Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission earlier this month announced the dates for Lok Sabha polls.

