"This was terrorist attack, plain and simple": US House Foreign Affairs Committee slams NYT over headline of Pahalgam attack

Washington, DC [US], April 25 : The US House Committee Majority on Foreign Affairs on Thursday slammed The New York Times newspaper over its reporting of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, as it described the terrorists as "gunmen" and "militants."

In a post on X, the US House Committee Majority on Foreign Affairs shared a modified version of the New York Times headline, replacing 'militants' with 'terrorists'.

The headline of a news article on Pahalgam killings in The New York Times said: "At Least 24 Tourists Gunned Down by Militants in Kashmir."

Quoting the screenshot of the same, the US House Committee Majority on Foreign Affairs said, "Hey, @nytimes, we fixed it for you. This was a TERRORIST ATTACK, plain and simple. Whether it's India or Israel, when it comes to TERRORISM, the NYT is removed from reality."

The comments by the committee come as the US administration under President Donald Trump continues to support India after the Pahalgam incident in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday that claimed 26 lives.

US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and offered his condolences at the loss of lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Trump condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this "heinous attack."

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated, "President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror."

US Vice President JD Vance also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the US vice president is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism. PM Modi thanked Vance and Trump for their messages of support and solidarity.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also offered support to India. Rubio wrote in a post on X, "The United States stands with India."

He made the statement in response to the post shared by the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the US State Department on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for holding the perpetrators accountable.

"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Nothing can justify such a heinous act, killing tourists and civilians. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. We continue to monitor the situation and call for perpetrators to be held accountable," the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the US State Department posted on X.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz called the attack in Pahalgam a "terrible tragedy." "A terrible tragedy. Please join me in praying for the victims and their families," Waltz posted on X.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, expressing solidarity with India. Sharing a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured."

"Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" he added.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. India has also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

