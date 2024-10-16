"Those 'three evils' were aimed at Pakistan": Former diplomat Surendra Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Former diplomat Surendra Kumar on Wednesday said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where he termed cross-border terrorism, extremism and separatism as the "three evils," was specifically aimed at Pakistan.

This came following the EAM's address earlier today at the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation (Organisation) Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad, where he stated that cross-border terrorism, extremism and separatism are the "three evils" that hinder trade and travel as well as people-to-people relations between countries.

Kumar noted that Jaishankar's decision to attend the summit was a mature and beneficial one and emphasised the need for member countries to extend cooperation in combating these issues addressed by the EAM.

"It was a very mature and good decision to go to Pakistan to participate in the SCO Council Heads of Government... Those three evils (terrorism, separatism and extremism) were aimed at Pakistan... Member countries have to extend cooperation," he said.

Kumar highlighted Jaishankar's remarks on the importance of adhering to the SCO charter and stated that India has much to offer to member nations, particularly in areas such as solar energy and digital infrastructure.

He mentioned that India has already been sharing its expertise in these domains with other SCO members.

However, the former diplomat stressed that certain ground rules must be observed by all member states, noting that mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity to each other's interests are essential for effective collaboration within the SCO.

"EAM Dr S Jaishankar said that we must abide by the charter... EAM Dr S Jaishankar has given what India can offer, be it solar alliance, digital infrastructure... India can offer its expertise to the member countries in these domains and India has been doing it... Certain ground rules have to be followed by all the members of SCO...Mutual trust, respect and sensitivity to each other's interests are very important," Kumar added.

This year, the SCO Meeting is being chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council at Islamabad, which concluded today.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor