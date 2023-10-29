Thousands break into UN aid warehouses in Gaza for 'basic survival items'

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 29 : Amid the shortage of humanitarian aid, thousands of people broke into the United Nations (UN) aid warehouses in Gaza to take food and "basic survival items", reported the Times of Israel.

The UN Agency on Sunday, said that the growing desperation of these civilians for food and other necessary items has led them to do this.

They also noted that it is because of the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war between Gaza's Hamas terror group rulers and Israel, reported The Times of Israel.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Thomas White, the agency's Gaza director, said that the break-ins were "a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza."

"People are scared, frustrated and desperate," he added.

According to the IDF, the Hamas terror group has been using the basic requirements of Gazans such as fuel, oxygen, water and electricity and using them for terrorism.

An IDF officer held a telephone conversation with a senior Gazan Energy official.

The Energy official said, "Those who have connections, go to the gas station as there is fuel..." But the Hamas "guys bring a fuel container and fill it up, using connections," he added.

He further said that Hamas terrorists are the ones who run the hospitals, "They have diesel for the gas station, they have at least a million litres...there could be enough till next Thursday."

"Underground, I am sure they have at least half a million litres."

Moreover, according to the latest updates, rocket sirens have been heard in several towns and cities in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Ra'anana, Holon and Hod Hasharon, according to The Times of Israel.

Reportedly, there are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

