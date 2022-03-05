Thousands have been thrown offline after major "Cyberattack" In Europe

The reports on Friday stated that thousands of internet users across Europe have been offline, since the beginning of the Russia and Ukraine conflict, which is an indication of a cyberattack. According to the reports, nearly 9,000 subscribers are without internet of a satellite internet service provided by its subsidiary Nordnet in France as a "cyber event" on February 24 at Viasat.

Eutelsat, the parent company of the bigblu satellite internet service, also confirmed this news to AFP on Friday, according to it around one-third of bigblu's 40,000 subscribers in Europe, in Germany, France, Hungary, Greece, Italy, and Poland, were affected by it on Viasat.

Viasat on Wednesday in the US said, a "cyber event" had caused a "partial network outage" for customers "in Ukraine and elsewhere" in Europe who depend on its KA-SAT satellite. However, Viasat said "police and state partners" had been informed and they are investigating on this matter.

General Michel Friedling, head of France's Space Command claimed that it is a cyber attack. "For several days, shortly after the start of operations, we have had a satellite network that covers Europe and Ukraine in particular, which was the victim of a cyberattack, with tens of thousands of terminals that were rendered inoperative immediately after the attack," he said.

While the manufacturer, Germany's Enercon, said "Due to a massive disruption of the satellite connection in Europe, remote monitoring and control of thousands of wind power converters is currently only possible to a limited extent."

"There is no danger to the wind turbines" which continue to produce energy but can no longer be reset remotely if needed, he added.

A report by Germany's Federal Office for Information Security said that it was "conceivable that the outages were the consequence of a "cyberattack."