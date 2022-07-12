Thousands of Amrapali home buyers not responding on possession of flats, SC told

New Delhi, July 12 The Supreme Court-appointed receiver, senior advocate R. Venkataramani has told the Supreme Court that 1,186 Amrapali home buyers, out of 3,338 have taken possession, but there is no response from the rest.

Venkataramani told a bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit that communication has been sent to the rest that their deadline is in August, and after this, these units would be kept as unsold and sold in the open market.

He also said that 5,413 homebuyers out of 21,000 registered homebuyers are not making payment and their deadline is in July to deposit the money, failing which their flats will be kept unsold and sold in the open market.

Kumar Mihir, counsel for home buyers, said: "Inaction on the part of the home buyers is causing huge delays in implementation of swapping scheme and the sale of unsold inventories. Further non-payment of these buyers is also hampering the completion of these projects."

The receiver also informed the top court that since after the Covid outbreak, he has been able to sell assets worth approximate Rs 120 crore, out of which approximate Rs 87 crore have been received. "Regular attempts are being made to maximise the values of the attached assets & FAR/FSI, for instance after multiple attempts and strategies, receiver has received proposals for Amrapali Pre Cast Land for more than Rs 100 crores," he added in a note.

The note also said that the receiver, and the committee have made several attempts towards sale of the attached properties as well as FARs. "Owing to a number of reasons beyond the control of the committee and the receiver, sale of many properties could not take place so far. A detailed note with respect to each property will be shared with the court," added the note.

Counsel representing the Amrapali home buyers on Tuesday opposed the decision of the Supreme Court-appointed receiver asking the home buyers to deposit an additional amount at Rs 200 per square feet for their flats to meet the shortfall for the construction of housing projects.

However, the receiver, in the note, said: "As regards the decision namely creation of a Reserve cum Sinking Fund and the demand of payment of Rs 200/square feet of the area, the unit concerned from each home buyer (which will go into the sinking fund), several responses have come, questioning the same. It is submitted that all decisions including the above have been taken in view of several challenges and issues in the matter of realistic realisation of amounts due from various sources including payments from homebuyers."

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 25.

