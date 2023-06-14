Thousands relocate as Biparjoy approaches Pakistan's coastal areas

By Hamza Ameer

Islamabad, June 14 Thousands are being relocated from the coastal areas in Pakistan's Sindh province ahead of extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy's expected landfall in the country, as well as in India, on Thursday.



Thousands of families in different areas of Sindh, including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin, have already left their homes and moved to safer places.

According to officials, the category 3 storm is expected make landfall on Thursday evening between Karachi (Pakistan) and Mandvi (India), bringing with it extremely strong winds of 140 to 150 kph and gusts up to at least 170 kph as well.

Biparjoy is expected to maintain its northward trajectory until Wednesday and then it is anticipated to re-curve eastward and make landfall at Keti Bandar in Thatta district and the Gujrat coastline in India.

"The areas most likely to be affected include Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Ormara, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan," weather experts said.

Authorities have started deploying the Pakistan Army, Navy, Rangers and district administration towards the coastal areas, who have initiated emergency response services for the relocation of thousands of families living along the coastline of Sindh.

"We have set up relief camps in schools and other government buildings," said Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other relevant government quarters about the preparedness to tackle the super cyclone, save lives and ensure provision of relief to thousands of families.

"Ships and boats have been moved from some coastal areas, while hospitals have been put on high alert," said Sherry Rehman.

"About 100,000 people will be evacuated by Wednesday morning. Till now, at least 56,985 people had been shifted to safer places from Thatta, Sajawal and Badin districts by Tuesday night," the NDMA said.

"We have set up at least 37 relief camps in at least three districts of the Sindh province. Thousands of people had voluntarily relocated themselves to the relief camps and other sites", Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said.

"Seven relief camps had been set up in Keti Bander; three in Ghobadari, 10 in Shaheed Fazli Rahu, three relief camps in Badin, 10 in Shahbandar and four in Jati," he added.

Meanwhile, light to heavy rains coupled with dust storms have started hitting vulnerable districts.

