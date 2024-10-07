Threat of 'Imminent' Hamas Attack Thwarted

Jerusalem [Israel], October 7 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) thwarted what it said was an immediate threat posed by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, following preliminary preparation and the identification of an intention of Hamas to fire at the territory of the State of Israel.

In addition, Israel Air Force fighter jets recently attacked launching positions and an underground route of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip.

During the night, the Air Force also attacked targets in the center of the Gaza Strip that posed a threat to the IDF forces operating in the area, and artillery fire was carried out. (ANI/TPS)

