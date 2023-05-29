Three children injured after two earthquakes strike parts of Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 : Three children were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram district after two earthquakes struck parts of Pakistan on Sunday, officials said, according to Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the first earthquake of magnitude 6.0 with its epicentre being the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, struck at 10:50 am, at a depth of 223 km.

The second earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was reported at 5:57 pm. Its epicentre was near Jalalabad in Afghanistan and struck at a depth of 15 km, PDM said.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Though no casualties were reported, three children were injured in the Hado area of Batkol in Battagram.

Medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital Battagram, Muhammad Naeem told Dawn that three children were brought facility earlier today.

Hamid Khan, the children's uncle, said the siblings were playing on the roof of the cattle pen which collapsed during the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey, an American government agency that tracks seismic activity across the globe, said that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake had struck 35km southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan, according to Dawn.

