Three game-changing revolutions will govern India's growth in the decades ahead: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi, Nov 22 Three game-changing revolutions will govern Indias growth in the decades ahead Clean Energy Revolution, Bio-Energy Revolution and Digital Revolution said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.

Speaking at the 10th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Ambani said, "Together, they will transform lives in ways unimagined. While the Clean Energy Revolution and the Bio-Energy Revolution will produce energy sustainably, the Digital Revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently. All three revolutions will together help India and the world save our beautiful planet from the climate crisis."

"I am confident that you, the students of PDEU, along with lakhs of other bright young minds from across the nation, will leverage these revolutions to enable India meet its energy goals," he said.

Ambani added that this batch of PDEU is graduating during a year that marks the beginning of India's 'Amrit Kaal'.

"In our tradition, Amrit Kaal is regarded as the most auspicious time to start anything new. And each of you are starting your professional journey in this period. As the Amrit Kaal unfolds, India will witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities," Ambani said.

"From a $3 trillion economy, India will grow to become a $40 trillion economy by 2047, ranking among the top three economies of the world in your working life," he added.

"We are privileged to have N. Chandrasekaran, the chairperson of the Tata Group, as the chief guest for today's event. He is a true inspiration to the business community and the youth of India. Through his vision, conviction and rich hands-on experience, he has scripted Tata Group's spectacular growth in recent years," Ambani said.

"He has also led its forays into the businesses of the future. I am particularly inspired by the gigantic steps the group has taken in the field of renewable energy under his leadership. The steps reflect his faith in the ability of new energy technologies to lead us to a better and brighter future," Ambani added.

