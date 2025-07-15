Three Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza tank blast

Gaza, July 15 Three Israeli soldiers were killed in a tank explosion during a ground offensive in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.

Hamas' armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said on its Telegram channel that three died after "the resistance targeted their tank during the battles in the Gaza Strip."

The military identified the soldiers as Staff Sergeant Shoham Menahem, 21, Sergeant Shlomo Yakir Shrem, 20, and Sergeant Yuliy Faktor, 19, all from the 52nd Armored Corps Battalion of the 401st Brigade. An officer was also seriously wounded in the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. Army Radio reported that the initial investigation pointed to an operational accident, in which one of the tank's shells detonated inside, though the possibility of an anti-tank missile strike by Palestinian militants had not been ruled out.

The military said the incident was under investigation.

Since the start of the war in October 2023, 893 Israeli soldiers have been killed. According to Gaza's health authorities, at least 58,386 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks.

Hamas said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "does not want to reach any agreement" over the Gaza ceasefire.

"Netanyahu is adept at thwarting negotiation rounds, one after another, and does not want to reach any agreement," it said in a statement.

The continuation of Israel's war in Gaza threatens the lives of Israeli hostages and soldiers, Hamas said, adding that "the 'absolute victory' that Netanyahu promotes is a great illusion to cover up a devastating field and political defeat."

While Gaza peace talks were ongoing in Doha, Hamas and Israel have in recent days blamed each other as the obstacle to a final deal. Their positions on Israeli army withdrawal from Gaza have reportedly emerged as a major source of disagreement.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said on Sunday that the ongoing indirect negotiations with Israel must lead to an end to the war, full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, opening of the crossings, and reconstruction.

