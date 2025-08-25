Three killed in road accident in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province

Kabul, Aug 25 A road accident claimed the lives of three passengers and left four others injured when a vehicle veered off the road and flipped over in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, the provincial police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Pul-e-Shopay area of Kohistan district, where a passenger vehicle turned turtle due to reckless driving, said the provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar.

Among the deceased were a woman and a child, who died at the scene. The four injured were rapidly shifted to local health centres for treatment, Xinhua News Agency reported, quoting Kamgar.

Earlier on Sunday, at least two people were killed and 12 others injured in two separate road accidents in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province.

The accidents occurred in Ghazni city, the provincial capital, and the Ab Band district on a road linking Ghazni to neighbouring Kandahar province, leaving two victims dead on the spot and 12 others wounded, according to local media reports.

All the injured were taken to nearby health facilities for treatment, with most reported to be in critical condition, state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, 12 people lost their lives and four others sustained injuries as a tractor slid into a river in the southern Afghanistan Helmand province, provincial Director for Information and Culture, Hafiz Abdul Bari Rashid said.

The deadly accident took place in Garmsir district, claiming the lives of three women and nine children on the spot and injuring four others, all children, the official added.

Security personnel reached the site of the accident on time and rescued 14 others, the official said.

In Afghanistan's countryside, the villagers often use tractors and animals as instruments to transport people and agricultural products.

