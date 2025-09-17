Three killed, two injured as vehicle plunges into ravine in Northern Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 17 At least three people were killed and two others injured when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a provincial police spokesman, Ehsanullah Kamgar, reported on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in the Argo district after the vehicle lost control on a steep path, resulting in the immediate deaths of three commuters, including the driver, and injuries to two children, said Ehsanullah Kamgar, Xinhua News Agency reported.

This marks the third such incident in the northern provinces over the past three days. On Monday, a collision between two motorbikes in Badakhshan left one dead and three injured.

Earlier, six commuters were killed and four others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a passenger car and a truck in northern Faryab province on Sunday.

Deadly road accidents remain a persistent issue in war-torn Afghanistan, often attributed to deteriorating road conditions, reckless driving, and inadequate safety measures amid challenging terrain and limited infrastructure.

On Tuesday, police said one person was killed and three others injured, with one in critical condition as two motorbikes collided with each other in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

The mishap took place due to reckless driving in Kasham district on Monday evening, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar said.

On September 14, at least six passengers were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger car and a truck in Afghanistan's Faryab province.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Khwaja Sabz Posh district, where the vehicles rammed into each other, killing six commuters on the car instantly and wounding four others.

Among the victims were women and children, and all the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At least three travellers were killed and two more injured as a car turned turtle in Afghanistan's Samangan province, said a news statement of the provincial police office on September 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor