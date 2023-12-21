Three more soldiers killed in war with Hamas: IDF

Tel Aviv, Dec 21 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that its three more soldiers have been killed in fight with Hamas in northern Gaza on Thursday, taking the total number of Israeli troops who have lost their lives in the war to 137.

The deceased were identified as Sgt. Lavi Ghasi (19) from Hashmonaim, in the Nahal Brigade's 931st Battalion, Lt. Yaacov Eliat (20) from Ramat Gan, a cadet in the Bahad 1 officers school's Gefen Battalion who was previously a Givati squad commander and Lt. Omri Shwartz (21) from Shadmot Dvora, a cadet in the Gefen Battalion who was previously a soldier in the Paratrooper Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion.

The Israel army also said that five more soldiers were seriously hurt in the fight in Gaza.

The injured -- two soldiers from the Nahal Brigade's 50th Battalion, one from the Oketz canine unit, an officer in the 460th Armored Brigade's 532nd Battalion, and a reserve soldier in the Kiryati Brigade's 9218th Battalion -- are admitted to army hospital and are being treated.

The Israel army is engaged in a tough battle with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

At least 1,200 civilians and soldiers have been killed in Israel since October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel and held 130 people hostages while Hamas-run health ministry said 19,667 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

