Three Nigerian police officers killed in gunmen attack

Three police officers were killed early Saturday when unidentified shooters attacked a police station in central Nigeria, police authorities said.

The police officers were killed when repelling the attack in Adavi Local Government Area in the central state of Kogi, said Edward Egbuka, the state police chief, in a statement.

The shooters, who had shot sporadically in an attempt to break into the security facility, "took the policemen on duty by surprise," he said.

"The hoodlums fled with gunshot wounds, as they could not get access into the station. Operatives are trailing the hoodlums with a view to apprehending and bringing them to book," Egbuka said, adding a team of tactical operatives has been deployed to the area to restore normalcy. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor