Three officials booked over South Korea's deadly battery plant fire

Seoul, June 26 Three officials at lithium battery maker Aricell were booked on Wednesday for allegedly violating the industrial safety laws in connection with this week's deadly factory fire that claimed 23 lives, labour authorities said.

The labour ministry's special investigation team said the government issued an order for Aricell to completely suspend the entire operations of its gutted plant in Hwaseong, 45 kilometres south of Seoul, as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, reports Yonhap news agency.

As many as 23 employees, mostly foreigners, were killed and eight others injured in the fire that destroyed the lithium battery manufacturing plant on Monday.

The three Aricell officials were booked on suspicion of violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, said Min Gil-soo, head of the ministry team, noting they may face punishment if any violation of the law is confirmed through a prompt and thorough investigation.

The ministry has also asked about 500 battery manufacturing facilities nationwide to conduct emergency safety inspections to prevent similar accidents, Min said.

