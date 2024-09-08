Three wounded in Allenby Bridge terror shooting

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 8 (ANI/TPS): Initial reports indicate that three people were seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting attack at the Allenby Bridge crossing over the Jordan River. The victims are reportedly people who work at the border crossing between Israel and Jordan, where only residents of the Palestinian Authority and certain internationals are allowed to cross.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that its teams are performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victims.

The terrorist shooter was reported to have been "neutralized" at the scene of the attack. "Neutralized" is the term Israeli security forces use to refer to a suspect who has been in some way wounded and likely killed; however, there is not yet any confirmation that he is dead. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor